Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 10:09AM PST until February 17 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST / 3 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected in the afternoon
and evening hours with winds gradually decreasing overnight.
Strong winds will impact travelers on Interstate 15 and Interstate
40.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.