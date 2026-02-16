Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 11:26PM PST until February 18 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino
County-Upper Colorado River Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye
County, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST /8 AM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.