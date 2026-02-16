Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 11:40AM PST until February 16 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the through tonight, south winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts 30 to 45 mph expected. For Tuesday night into Wednesday,
southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.
For the second Wind Advisory, from 8 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Shallow rooted trees may be uprooted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds today will be strongest with the
passage of the cold front. The front is currently expected to pass
through Orange County/Inland Empire early this afternoon and San
Diego County late this afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.