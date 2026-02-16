Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 11:40AM PST until February 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For today south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected. For Tuesday into Wednesday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger southwest winds possible Tuesday
afternoon and Wednesday, especially near the foothills of the San
Bernardino mountains.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.