Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 11:40AM PST until February 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For today, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45
mph expected. For Tuesday into Wednesday, west winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday. For
the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger west winds gusting 65 to 70 mph
possible Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.