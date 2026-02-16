Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 11:40AM PST until February 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For today, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45

mph expected. For Tuesday into Wednesday, west winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday. For

the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger west winds gusting 65 to 70 mph

possible Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.