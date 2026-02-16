Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 11:40AM PST until February 18 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the through tonight, south winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts 30 to 45 mph expected. For Tuesday night into Wednesday,

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San

Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa

Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.

For the second Wind Advisory, from 8 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Shallow rooted trees may be uprooted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds today will be strongest with the

passage of the cold front. The front is currently expected to pass

through Orange County/Inland Empire early this afternoon and San

Diego County late this afternoon.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.