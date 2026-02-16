Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 11:41PM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave
Desert.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will impact travelers on
Interstate 15 and Interstate
40 as well as highway 62 and 247.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.