Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 3:15AM PST until February 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.