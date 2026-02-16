Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 3:15AM PST until February 16 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San

Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa

Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 8 PM

PST this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 8 PM Tuesday

to 8 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.