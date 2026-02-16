Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 3:15AM PST until February 17 at 1:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

today at 11:57 AM
February 16, 2026 3:15 AM

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, west
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 1
AM PST Tuesday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday
to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

