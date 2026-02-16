Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 3:15AM PST until February 18 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 8 PM
PST this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 8 PM Tuesday
to 8 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.