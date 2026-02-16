Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 7:56PM PST until February 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.