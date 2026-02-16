Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 7:56PM PST until February 18 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
February 17, 2026 4:27 AM
Published 7:56 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Shallow rooted trees may be uprooted.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.