Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 9:48PM PST until February 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph near the foothills of the San
Bernardino Mountains.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.