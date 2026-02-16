Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 9:48PM PST until February 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday. For
the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.