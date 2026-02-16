Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 10:53AM PST until February 18 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Through Tuesday morning, snowfall of 4

to 8 inches is expected from 5500 to 6000 feet, 8 to 16 inches

from 6000 to 7000 feet, and locally 2 to 3 feet above 7500 feet.

Southwest winds will gust to 45 to 55 mph. Snow levels will fall

to 5000 to 5500 feet for late tonight into Tuesday. Another round

of more widespread precipitation is expected for Tuesday night

into Wednesday morning with additional snowfall of 3 to 8 inches

from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 16 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and

16 to 20 inches above 7000 feet. The snow level will fall to 3500

to 4500 feet for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Southwest

winds for Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon will gust to

55 to 75 mph on the desert slopes of the mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday

morning commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wednesday night into Thursday up to an inch

of snow could accumulate below 5000 ft, with 2-4 inches of

additional snowfall above 5000 ft.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.