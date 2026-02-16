Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 4:27AM PST until February 18 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Through Tuesday morning, snowfall

of 4 to 8 inches is expected from 5500 to 6000 feet, 8 to 14

inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and locally 2 to 3 feet above 7500

feet. Southwest winds will gust to 45 to 55 mph. Snow levels will

rise to 6500 to 7500 feet late this morning, then fall to 5000 to

5500 feet for late tonight into Tuesday. Another round of more

widespread precipitation is expected for Tuesday night into

Wednesday morning with additional snowfall of 3 to 6 inches from

5000 to

6000 feet, 6 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 12 to 18

inches above 7000 feet. The snow level will fall to 3500 to 4500

feet for Wednesday afternoon. Southwest winds for Tuesday night

through Wednesday afternoon will gust to 55 to 75 mph on the

desert slopes of the mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday

morning commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.