Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 4:27AM PST until February 18 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Through Tuesday morning, snowfall
of 4 to 8 inches is expected from 5500 to 6000 feet, 8 to 14
inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and locally 2 to 3 feet above 7500
feet. Southwest winds will gust to 45 to 55 mph. Snow levels will
rise to 6500 to 7500 feet late this morning, then fall to 5000 to
5500 feet for late tonight into Tuesday. Another round of more
widespread precipitation is expected for Tuesday night into
Wednesday morning with additional snowfall of 3 to 6 inches from
5000 to
6000 feet, 6 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 12 to 18
inches above 7000 feet. The snow level will fall to 3500 to 4500
feet for Wednesday afternoon. Southwest winds for Tuesday night
through Wednesday afternoon will gust to 55 to 75 mph on the
desert slopes of the mountains.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday
morning commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree
damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.