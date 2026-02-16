Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 9:45PM PST until February 18 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Through Tuesday morning, snowfall of 1
to 3 inches is expected from 5500 to 6000 feet, 3 to 6 inches from
6000 to 7000 feet, and locally up to 8 inches above 7500 feet.
Southwest winds will gust to 45 to 55 mph. Snow levels will fall
to 4700-5200 ft tonight. Another round of more widespread
precipitation is expected for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
with additional snowfall of 4 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet,
8 to 16 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 16 to 20 inches above
7000 feet. The snow level will fall to 3500 to 4500 feet for
Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Southwest winds for Tuesday
night through Wednesday afternoon will gust to 55 to 75 mph on the
desert slopes of the mountains.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening
commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wednesday night into Thursday up to an inch
of snow could accumulate below 5000 ft, with 2-4 inches of
additional snowfall above 5000 ft.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.