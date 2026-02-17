Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 12:46AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
At 1245 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Orange, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange,
Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, Tustin, Yorba Linda, Stanton, Seal Beach,
Newport Beach, Westminster, Fountain Valley, Placentia, Rancho Santa
Margarita, John Wayne Airport, Trabuco Canyon, and Silverado.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.