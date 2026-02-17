Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 10:26AM PST until February 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

today at 7:57 PM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
Gusts to 75 mph on the foothills of the mountains.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

