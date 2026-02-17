Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 10:26AM PST until February 18 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 55 mph along the coast.

* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San

Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa

Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Shallow rooted trees may be uprooted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected late tonight

into Wednesday morning.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.