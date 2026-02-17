Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 12:53PM PST until February 18 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 9:27 PM
Published 12:53 PM

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino
County-Upper Colorado River Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye
County, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST / 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

National Weather Service

