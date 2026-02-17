Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 2:01AM PST until February 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
Gusts to 75 mph on the foothills of the mountains.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.