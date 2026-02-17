Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 10:21AM PST until February 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall through Wednesday

of 6 to 12 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 12 to 20 inches from

6000 to 7000 feet, locally exceeding 24 inches above 7500 feet.

Snow levels around 5000 feet will fall to 3500 to 4500 feet

Wednesday morning. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will gust to 65

mph with isolated gusts to 75 mph on the desert mountain slopes

are expected. An additional 3 to 8 inches of snow Thursday.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and

Wednesday morning commutes. Very strong winds could cause

extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Potentially damaging winds expected tonight

into Wednesday, strongest winds will be on the desert mountain

slopes into the foothills and locally into the Lucerne Valley. For

early Wednesday morning and again Thursday, there is a chance of

accumulating snow on I-15 at the summit of the Cajon Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.