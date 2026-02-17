Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 10:21AM PST until February 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall through Wednesday
of 6 to 12 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 12 to 20 inches from
6000 to 7000 feet, locally exceeding 24 inches above 7500 feet.
Snow levels around 5000 feet will fall to 3500 to 4500 feet
Wednesday morning. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will gust to 65
mph with isolated gusts to 75 mph on the desert mountain slopes
are expected. An additional 3 to 8 inches of snow Thursday.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes. Very strong winds could cause
extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Potentially damaging winds expected tonight
into Wednesday, strongest winds will be on the desert mountain
slopes into the foothills and locally into the Lucerne Valley. For
early Wednesday morning and again Thursday, there is a chance of
accumulating snow on I-15 at the summit of the Cajon Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.