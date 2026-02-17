Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 2:25AM PST until February 18 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall through Wednesday

morning of 6 to 12 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 12 to 18 inches

from 6000 to 7000 feet, locally exceeding 24 inches above 8000

feet. The most widespread and heaviest snowfall is expected for

late tonight into Wednesday morning. A snow level around 5000 feet

will fall to 3500 to 4500 feet Wednesday morning. Southwest winds

of 25 to 35 mph will gust to 60 mph with isolated gusts to 75 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening

commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.