Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 9:17PM PST until February 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall through Wednesday

of 3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 16 inches from 6000

to 7000 feet, locally exceeding 20 inches above 7500 feet. Snow

levels around 5000 feet will fall to 3500 to 4500 feet Wednesday

morning. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will gust to 65 mph with

isolated gusts to 75 mph on the desert mountain slopes are

expected. An additional 3 to 8 inches of snow Thursday.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to snow

covered roads and near zero visibility at times. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening

commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.