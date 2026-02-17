Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 9:17PM PST until February 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall through Wednesday
of 3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 16 inches from 6000
to 7000 feet, locally exceeding 20 inches above 7500 feet. Snow
levels around 5000 feet will fall to 3500 to 4500 feet Wednesday
morning. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will gust to 65 mph with
isolated gusts to 75 mph on the desert mountain slopes are
expected. An additional 3 to 8 inches of snow Thursday.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to snow
covered roads and near zero visibility at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.