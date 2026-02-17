Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 2:01PM PST until February 18 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of moderate to locally heavy snow is
expected late tonight into early Wednesday morning as a cold front
moves through. Snow levels near 4000 feet will will impact travel
routes on Interstate 15 including Mountain Pass and Halloran
Springs Summit. Strong winds may result in low visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 1-800-427-7623 for
road information.