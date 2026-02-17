Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 2:05AM PST until February 18 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 2:05 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of moderate to locally heavy snow is
expected late tonight into early Wednesday morning as a cold front
moves through. Snow levels near 4000 feet will will impact travel
routes on I-15 including Mountain Pass and Halloran Springs
Summit. Strong winds may result in low visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 1-800-427-7623 for
road information.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.