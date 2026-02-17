Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 2:05AM PST until February 18 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of moderate to locally heavy snow is
expected late tonight into early Wednesday morning as a cold front
moves through. Snow levels near 4000 feet will will impact travel
routes on I-15 including Mountain Pass and Halloran Springs
Summit. Strong winds may result in low visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 1-800-427-7623 for
road information.