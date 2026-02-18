Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 18 at 1:26AM PST until February 18 at 2:30AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
SVRSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
Orange County in southwestern California…
* Until 230 AM PST.
* At 124 AM PST, a band of severe thunderstorms was located near the
the Los Angeles Orange County line moving slowly southeast. It
will move through northern Orange County and the northwest Inland
Empire through 230 AM PST.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, Fontana, Moreno Valley,
Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Ontario, Corona, Orange, Fullerton,
Costa Mesa, Rialto, Mission Viejo, Chino, Tustin, Yorba Linda,
Stanton, and Seal Beach.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.