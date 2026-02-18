Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 18 at 2:28AM PST until February 18 at 3:30AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
SVRSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
Northwestern San Diego County in southwestern California…
Eastern Orange County in southwestern California…
* Until 330 AM PST.
* At 226 AM PST, a band of severe thunderstorms extended from
Newport Beach to San Bernardino and was moving slowly southeast
into southern Orange County and western Riverside County.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Anaheim, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley,
Corona, Orange, Rialto, Mission Viejo, Tustin, Redlands, San
Clemente, Lake Elsinore, Yucaipa, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Dana
Point, northern Camp Pendleton, and Hemet.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.