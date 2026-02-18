Special Weather Statement issued February 18 at 4:20AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
At 418 AM PST, Doppler radar showed showers with gusty winds moving
across the coast and valleys of San Diego County. Movement was east
at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas,
National City, La Mesa, Poway, Ramona, Del Mar, Alpine, Mission
Valley, Valley Center, Hillcrest, Linda Vista, North Park, Midway
District Including Lindbergh Field, Tierrasanta, and University City.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.