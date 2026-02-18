Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 11:15AM PST until February 20 at 2:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Thursday to 2 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Shallow rooted trees may be uprooted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will begin late in the
morning for Orange County, reaching San Diego county by the early
afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.