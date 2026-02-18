Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 11:37PM PST until February 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Some areas in western and northwest parts of the Las

Vegas Valley could see wind gusts to around 55 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In

California, Cadiz Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las

Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…From 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Thursday to 4 AM PST /5 AM MST/

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.