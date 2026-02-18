Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 11:37PM PST until February 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west-southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will impact travelers on

Interstate 15 and Interstate 40 as well as Highway 62 and Highway

247.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.