Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 12:44AM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 9:27 AM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave
Desert.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will impact travelers on
Interstate 15 and Interstate 40 as well as Highway 62 and Highway
247.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

