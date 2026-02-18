Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 2:46AM PST until February 18 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.