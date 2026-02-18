Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 6:29AM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave
Desert.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will impact travelers on
Interstate 15 and Interstate 40 as well as Highway 62 and Highway
247.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.