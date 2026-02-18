Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 6:29AM PST until February 18 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino
County-Upper Colorado River Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye
County, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST /noon MST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.