Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 7:02PM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west-southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will impact travelers on
Interstate 15 and Interstate 40 as well as Highway 62 and Highway
247.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.