Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 9:27PM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

February 19, 2026 6:57 AM
Published 9:27 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. Winds will
be strongest near the foothills of the mountains.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will weaken briefly overnight before
increasing again Thursday morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

