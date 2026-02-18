Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 2:50AM PST until February 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall through today of 4

to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 16 inches from 6000 to

7000 feet, locally exceeding 20 inches above 7500 feet. Snow

levels will fall to 3500 to 4500 feet this morning. Southwest

winds of 25 to 35 mph will gust to 65 mph with isolated gusts to

75 mph on the desert mountain slopes are expected. An additional 3

to 8 inches of snow is expected on Thursday along with strong

winds.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and

evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.