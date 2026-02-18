Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 2:50AM PST until February 19 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall through today of 4
to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 16 inches from 6000 to
7000 feet, locally exceeding 20 inches above 7500 feet. Snow
levels will fall to 3500 to 4500 feet this morning. Southwest
winds of 25 to 35 mph will gust to 65 mph with isolated gusts to
75 mph on the desert mountain slopes are expected. An additional 3
to 8 inches of snow is expected on Thursday along with strong
winds.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree
damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.