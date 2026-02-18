Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 9:20PM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting 60 to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to snow
covered roads and near zero visibility at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday
morning commutes. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers will taper off Thursday night
but continued strong winds will result in blowing snow, limited
visibility, and hazardous conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.