Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 3:39AM PST until February 18 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of moderate to locally heavy snow is
expected through early Wednesday morning as a cold front moves
through. Snow levels near 4000 feet will will impact travel routes
on Interstate 15 including Mountain Pass and Halloran Springs
Summit. Strong winds may result in low visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 1-800-427-7623 for
road information.