Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 6:25PM PST until February 19 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northeastern San Bernardino County above 4000 feet.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel
could be very difficult along Interstate 15 through Mountain Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 1-800-427-7623 for
road information.

National Weather Service

