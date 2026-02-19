Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 12:48PM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph, and
locally 60 mph or greater. Strongest winds will be near the
foothills of the mountains. Blowing dust will be possible.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Blowing
dust may significantly reduce visibilities at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will weaken by Friday afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.