Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 2:29AM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph, and
locally 60 mph or greater. Strongest winds will be near the
foothills of the mountains. Blowing dust will be possible.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.