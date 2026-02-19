Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 3:34PM PST until February 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
are expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will impact travelers on
Interstate 15 and Interstate 40 as well as Highway 62 and Highway
247.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.