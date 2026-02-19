Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 8:52PM PST until February 20 at 2:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.