Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 8:52PM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

February 20, 2026 5:57 AM
Published 8:52 PM

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
Strongest winds will be near the foothills of the mountains.
Blowing dust will be possible.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Blowing
dust may reduce visibilities at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will weaken by Friday afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

