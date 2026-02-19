Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 8:52PM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
Strongest winds will be near the foothills of the mountains.
Blowing dust will be possible.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Blowing
dust may reduce visibilities at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will weaken by Friday afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.