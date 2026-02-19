Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 9:26AM PST until February 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Some areas in western and northwest parts of the Las
Vegas Valley could see wind gusts to around 55 mph.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In
California, Cadiz Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las
Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ this afternoon to 4 AM PST /5 AM
MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.